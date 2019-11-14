Several Lincoln Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent To Compete Collegiately

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Wednesday marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day for some area athletes. Among the Division I college signees were Lincoln Lutheran’s Marriah Buss, who signed to play volleyball at Wichita State, and Lincoln Northeast’s McKenna Minter, who signed to play women’s basketball at Seton Hall. Other signees include Lincoln High’s Nyayongah Gony will play women’s college basketball at Miami, Lincoln Southwest’s Abbie Squier will play softball at Nebraska, while Lincoln East’s Max Mayfield has signed to wrestle at Northwestern.
Here’s a list of all local commits.
DIVISION I
Baseball
Central Arkansas—Jackson Kraus, Lincoln Southeast.
Women’s basketball
Creighton—Morgan Maly, Crete.
Miami—Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High.
Northwestern State—Nyayien Koang, Lincoln High.
Seton Hall—McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast.
Equestrian
Georgia—Harper Lawson, Lincoln High.
Men’s soccer
Northern Illinois—Parker Jeppson, Lincoln Southwest.
Women’s soccer
Iowa State—Schuyler Riese, Lincoln Southeast.
Jacksonville—Kaya Williams, Lincoln Southwest.
Kansas—Mackenzie Boeve, Lincoln Southeast.
Nebraska—Elana Webber, Lincoln Pius X; Gwen Lane, Lincoln Southwest; Lily Sturek, Lincoln Southwest.
Omaha—Alyssa Hansen, Lincoln Pius X.
Softball
Nebraska—Abbie Squier, Lincoln Southwest.
Texas-San Antonio—Alexa Williams, Lincoln Northeast.
Men’s swimming and diving
South Dakota—Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast.
Women’s swimming and diving
Iowa—Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X.
Omaha—Jillian Altmaier, Lincoln East; Olivia Theil, Lincoln Pius X.
South Dakota—Kara Owens, Lincoln Pius X.
Women’s tennis
Wichita State—Biana Rademacher, Lincoln East.
Men’s track and field
Nebraska—Tyler Brown, Lincoln East.
Women’s track and field
Air Force—Katelyn Thompson, Lincoln Southwest.
Omaha—Kylie Johnson, Lincoln East; Kaitlin Hellbusch, Lincoln North Star.
Volleyball
Colorado State—Barrett Power, Lincoln Christian.
Nebraska—Annika Evans, Waverly.
Omaha—Abbie Plouzek, Waverly.
South Dakota—Atley Carey, Waverly.
Wichita State—Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran.
Wrestling
Northwestern—Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East.
DIVISION II
Baseball
Sioux Falls—Andrew Duncan, Lincoln Southeast.
Women’s basketball
Central Missouri—Charley Bovaird, Lincoln East.
Fort Hays State—Olivia Hollenbeck, Lincoln Christian.
Valdosta State—Taylor Searcey, Lincoln East.
Women’s lacrosse
Davenport—Morgan Maseth, Lincoln Southwest.
Rockhurst—Marysa Barnhill, Lincoln Northeast.
Softball
Nebraska-Kearney—Carly Dembowski, Lincoln North Star.
Women’s soccer
Nebraska-Kearney—Jacylan Doering, Lincoln Pius X.
Washburn—Cloe Quintana, Lincoln Southwest.
Wayne State—Brea Kreikemeier, Lincoln Pius X.
Women’s swimming and diving
Southwest Minnesota State—Abbie Christensen, Lincoln Pius X.
Volleyball
Fort Hays State—Carly Rodaway, Lincoln Pius X.
Nebraska-Kearney—Lauren Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X.
Rockhurst—Logan Gronewold, Lincoln Northeast.
Men’s volleyball
Belmont Abbey (N.C.)—Clayton Zimmerman, Malcolm.
Nebraska-Kearney—Grant Lyman, Lincoln East.
DIVISION III
Baseball
Buena Vista—Jaxon Kirchgatter, Lincoln Southeast.
Women’s basketball
Nebraska Wesleyan—Delaney Roberts, Lincoln East.
Football
Nebraska Wesleyan—Jerhett Meyers, Lincoln North Star.
Softball
Buena Vista—Kennedi Claycomb, Waverly.
Nebraska Wesleyan—Hanna Roth, Lincoln North Star.
Women’s swimming and diving
Nebraska Wesleyan—Kennedy Carlson, Lincoln Southeast.
Volleyball
Central—Samantha Scholz, Lincoln Lutheran.
NAIA
Women’s basketball
Concordia—Mackenzie Toomey, Lincoln Southeast.
Bowling
Mount Mercy—Brynna Madison, Lincoln High.
Women’s soccer
Mount Marty—Gracie Dailey, Lincoln Northeast.
Softball
Midland—Amanda Schmaderer, Lincoln Southeast; Sarah Showalter, Lincoln Northeast.
Morningside—Makenna Bonneau, Lincoln Northeast.
Peru State—Carli Kohout, Norris; Jerica German, Norris.
Women’s swimming and diving
Midland—Sydney Allison, Lincoln Southeast.
Volleyball
Concordia— Madysn Nagel, Lincoln Southwest; Lexie Kreizel, Lincoln Lutheran.
Doane—Madi Schneider, Lincoln Southeast.