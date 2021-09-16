Season Tickets On Sale For Nebraska Men’s Basketball
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 15)–With tipoff to the season opener two months away, a limited number of season tickets for the 2021-22 Nebraska men’s basketball season are now on sale. Season tickets start at $168 for the 21-game home schedule, as Head Coach Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers return three starters and add a top-15 recruiting class.
The 10-game conference slate is highlighted by exciting Big Ten matchups with Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa and Indiana. The non-conference schedule features games against Creighton and Kansas State, as well as the charity exhibition against Colorado. The 2021-22 season begins on Oct. 27, as the Huskers host Peru State in an exhibition game.
To purchase your season tickets, visit Huskers.com/Tickets or call the Nebraska Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 8-BIGRED during regular business hours.
The Huskers bring back seven letterwinners from last season, including 2020-21 starters Trey McGowens, Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker. NU also brings one of the top recruiting classes in the Big Ten, highlighted by five-star recruit Bryce McGowens and top-100 recruit Wilhelm Breidenbach. NU also adds a trio of Division I transfers, including Arizona State Alonzo Verge Jr., who averaged 14.0 points per game in 2020-21 as well as former top-100 recruits C.J. Wilcher (Xavier) and Keon Edwards (DePaul).