SDSU’s Scheierman Returns To Nebraska To Play College Basketball At Creighton
OMAHA–(KFOR May 3)–The Creighton men’s basketball team on Tuesday received a verbal commitment from South Dakota State transfer and Aurora native Baylor Scheierman.
Scheierman won Summit League Player of the Year honors this past season after averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists and shooting 46.9% from 3-point range. He helped lead the Jackrabbits to a 30-4 record, including an 18-0 Summit League mark, before they lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Providence, where he scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Scheierman chose Creighton over Nebraska, Clemson, Arkansas and Duke. He starred in basketball and football at Aurora High School, leading the Huskies to the Class B State Tournament in basketball while earning All-State honors. In football, he quarterbacked Aurora to the 2018 Class C1 state title and earned All-State honors.
Creighton, who is coming off another NCAA Tournament appearance, returns key players Ryan Nembhard, Arthur Kaluma, Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner.