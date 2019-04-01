Scott and Larry Frost Among Inductees Into Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and his father, Larry, are among the 2019 inductees into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place Sept. 22 at Lincoln East High School.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for K-12 students. Pre-kindergarten children are admitted free. Tickets will be available through the Nebraska Sports Council.

Athletes

Damon Benning, Omaha Northwest (1992): Earned all-state honors in baseball and football, gaining at least 100 yards in nine games his senior football season after making the switch from quarterback. At Nebraska, he ran for 1,562 yards on 270 carries.

Contributors