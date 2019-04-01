Scott and Larry Frost Among Inductees Into Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and his father, Larry, are among the 2019 inductees into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place Sept. 22 at Lincoln East High School.
The induction ceremony will take place Sept. 22 at Lincoln East High School.
Athletes
Damon Benning, Omaha Northwest (1992): Earned all-state honors in baseball and football, gaining at least 100 yards in nine games his senior football season after making the switch from quarterback. At Nebraska, he ran for 1,562 yards on 270 carries.
Andrea Conner, Millard South (1991): Nebraska’s most decorated female gymnast, she won 13 gold medals at the state meet, sweeping all five championships in 1990.
Larry Frost, Malcolm (1965): Set a national record with 121 career touchdowns and was named the Shrine Bowl offensive player of the game. Also set school records in basketball and track before a standout football career at Nebraska.
Scott Frost, Wood River (1993): Amassed more than 10,000 yards of total offense in football and won state track gold medals in the hurdles and shot put. The current NU football coach led the Huskers to the 1997 national championship as quarterback.
Aaron Golliday, York (1998): Earned 12 varsity letters in football, basketball and track. All-state in football and basketball and a state champion in the shot put, he was a four-year letterman at tight end for the Huskers.
Jenny Green, Grand Island Central Catholic (2003): Set the state record in the pole vault and won the all-class gold medal all four years. Also was all-state in volleyball and a state qualifier in diving.
Jina Johansen Douglas, Centura (2001): Led her basketball team to a 91-7 record and two state runner-up finishes while earning all-state honors three times. Now the women’s basketball coach at Hastings College, she had a standout career at Nebraska, starting 63 consecutive games.
Sheila Miller Estes, Omaha Central (1977): Started in volleyball and basketball and was the state 200-meter dash champion. She went on to play basketball at Creighton, leading the team in several statistical categories.
Richard “Richie” Ross, Lincoln High (2000): Set the Links’ single-game scoring record in basketball, earned first-team Super-State honors in football and won the all-class gold medal in the triple jump. In college, he set NCAA Division II receiving records playing at Nebraska-Kearney.
Jennifer Warner Ramsey, St. Paul (1993): Led Greeley and St. Paul to state basketball championships. She started every game as a freshman at Iowa State before transferring to Nebraska-Kearney, where she was twice named the conference player of the year.
Colby Wissel, Kearney (2004): Won three straight Class A cross country gold medals and set state records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. At Kansas, he was a Big 12 cross country and indoor 3,000 champion.
Danny Woodhead, North Platte (2004): Rushed for 63 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards on the football field while excelling in basketball, soccer and track for the Bulldogs. At Chadron State, he was a two-time winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy, NCAA Division II’s version of the Heisman Trophy. He also played in the NFL for 10 years.
Coaches
Doug Denson, Millard South: Led the Patriot wrestlers to seven Class A team championships and three state dual championships, as well as seven other appearances on the podium.
Gwen Egbert, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-LV South: Logged 700 career victories coaching the Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South volleyball teams to six state championships and seven state runner-up finishes over a 27-year career. A two-time Lincoln Journal Star girls coach of the year.
Jack Guggenmos, Aurora: Collected 211 football coaching victories in a 30-year career, guiding Aurora to three state finals appearances.
Curt Shockey, Ralston: Coached Ralston to six state baseball championships between 1986 and 1996. He amassed more than 1,000 coaching victories in high school and American Legion baseball.
Tim Turman, Bishop Neumann: Guided Neumann’s football team to two state championships and five runner-up finishes while claiming more than 300 career victories. He also has coached the Cavaliers to three state track championships.
Contributors
A. Hurbert “Hub” Foster, York: As sports editor of the York News-Times from the 1950s to the 1970s, he promoted high school sports in the York area. After retirement, he continued to write articles for the paper until shortly before his death in 2013 at age 95.
Gene Haynes, Omaha: Affectionately known as “Mr. North High,” Haynes’ career as a teacher, coach, athletic director and administrator began in 1967 when he was a teacher and coach at Omaha Tech High School.
Official
Joe Wells, Grand Island: Has officiated basketball for more than 40 years, working 24 state championship games. He also has umpired baseball.
Great Moment: Jerry Motz, Lincoln Northeast — Made his last 23 shots in the Rockets’ 1964 win against South Sioux City while scoring a Class A-record 57 points.
Dominant Dynasty: Amherst Wrestling 2005-17 — Won 13 Class D state champion (five dual) and four runner-up trophies in 12 seasons.
Ron Gustafson Inspiration Award: Alex France, Millard North— Competed in cross country all four years despite progressive visual impairment that made it necessary for him to race with the aid of a guiding runner.
Fischer Family Award: Tim and Dianne Turman, Wahoo — Sons Matt and Seth, daughters Sara (Vedral), Stephanie (Jarrett), Krissy and Jessica (Schutt).
Golden Anniversary: Cozad football and boys basketball — Undefeated state basketball champion (22-0) and mythical football champion (9-0).
Golden Anniversary: Pawnee City boys basketball undefeated Class C state champion (26-0).
Silver Anniversary: Cambridge football and girls basketball undefeated Class C-2 state champion.
Silver Anniversary: Norfolk football undefeated Class A state champion (12-0).