Saturday Prep Basketball Scoreboard 1/28/23
January 28, 2023 11:13PM CST
Boys
Lincoln East 63, Elkhorn South 55
Lincoln High 53, Omaha North 50
Lincoln Northeast 73, Norfolk 32
Lincoln North Star 65, Millard West 60
Lincoln Southeast 86, Omaha Northwest 60
Bellevue East 66, Columbus 47
Creighton Prep 64, Omaha South 33
Kearney 93, Omaha Benson 64
Millard North 69, Papillion-La Vista 42
North Platte 84, Alliance 54
Papillion-La Vista South 52, Omaha Westside 43
Omaha Bryan 52, Grand Island 42 Centennial Conference Championship
Lincoln Lutheran 65, Columbus Scotus 55
Frontier Conference Championship
Parkview Christian 82, Brownell-Talbot 34
Girls
Lincoln High 78, Omaha North 31
Lincoln Northeast 65, Norfolk 49
Lincoln East 58, Elkhorn South 23
Lincoln Southeast 65, Omaha Northwest 25
Lincoln Southwest 50, Gretna 43
Millard West 47, Lincoln North Star 33
Wahoo 41, Malcolm 35
Bellevue East 54, Columbus 25
Alliance 49, North Platte 38
Kearney 46, Omaha Benson 44
Omaha Marian 52, Omaha South 35
Millard North 75, Papillion-LaVista 45
Omaha Westside 52, Papillion-LaVista South 47 Centennial Conference Championship
Lincoln Christian 34, Columbus Scotus 25
Frontier Conference Championship
Parkview Christian 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 28