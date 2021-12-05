Saturday High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Northeast 63, Papillion-LaVista 57
Lincoln North Star 71, South Sioux City 47
Creighton Prep 54, Lincoln East 51
Columbus 76, Lincoln High 72, 2OT
Bellevue West 80, Lincoln Southeast 58
Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 41
Lincoln Southwest 68, Kearney 55
Norfolk Catholic 53, Lincoln Lutheran 37
Norris 52, Grand Island Northwest 36
Milford 56, Raymond Central 46
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Arlington 35
Centennial 49, Nebraska Christian 13
Johnson County Central 48, Tri County 36
North Bend Central 53, Seward 47
Elkhorn South 73, Grand Island 48
Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Omaha Gross 40
Millard North 80, Omaha Westside 67
Millard South 56, Norfolk 51
Millard West 80, Fremont 66
Omaha Burke 62, Omaha Northwest 55
Omaha Central 57, Omaha Benson 35
Omaha North 53, Gretna 38
Omaha South 65, Omaha Bryan 55
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Bellevue East 44
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-LaVista 60
Lincoln North Star 66, South Sioux City 51
Omaha Marian 44, Lincoln East 33
Lincoln High 57, Omaha Westside 32
Lincoln Pius X 62, North Platte 33
Lincoln Southeast 53, Norfolk 45
Lincoln Southwest 48, Bellevue East 38
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross 28
Norris 58, Grand Island Northwest 36
Malcolm 44, Auburn 33
Milford 49, Raymond Central 32
Waverly 45, Elkhorn 24
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 36
Johnson County Central 46, Tri County 20
Nebraska Christian 43, Centennial 27
North Bend Central 54, Seward 25
Syracuse 56, Fort Calhoun 24
Fremont 69, Millard West 46
Gretna 47, Omaha Benson 36
Kearney 44, Papillion-LaVista South 35
Millard North 43, Columbus 27
Millard South 57, Bellevue West 55
Omaha Central 72, Omaha Northwest 29
Omaha South 71, Omaha North 30