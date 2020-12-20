Saturday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores
Boys
Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southwest
Millard North at Lincoln East
Omaha South at Lincoln North Star
Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha Westside at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln High at Millard West
Lincoln Pius X at Gretna
Waverly at Kearney Catholic
Lincoln Christian 51, Fremont Bergan 39
Lincoln Lutheran 60, David City Aquinas 42
Malcolm at Raymond Central
Parkview Christian at Elba
Papillion-LaVista 72, Fremont 50
Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Omaha Skutt 23
Norfolk 73, North Platte 70
Millard South at Omaha Burke
Elkhorn South at Bellevue East
Columbus at Kearney
Omaha Northwest at Papillion-LaVista South
Elkhorn North at Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Ashland-Greenwood at Milford
York at Hastings
Bennington at Crete
Beatrice at Omaha Roncalli
Girls
Omaha South at Lincoln North Star
Omaha Marian at Lincoln Southwest
Millard North at Lincoln East
Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Westside
Lincoln High at Millard West
Lincoln Pius X at Gretna
Waverly at Elkhorn
Fremont Bergan at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran 37, David City Aquinas 27
Parkview Christian at Elba
Fremont 72, Papillion-LaVista 71
North Platte 39, Norfolk 24
Grand Island at Bellevue West
Elkhorn South at Bellevue East
Omaha Northwest at Papillion-LaVista South
Bennington at Crete
York at Hastings