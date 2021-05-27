SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Smith’s Home Run Sparks Lincoln To Victory Over Cleburne
Curt Smith hit a three-run homer in his first game back in a week, and the ‘Dogs scored three times in the 8th in an 8-5 win on Wednesday night at Haymarket Park.
Smith’s homer came in the first inning, and his single in the 8th moved Josh Altmann to third base and set up Edgar Corcino for the go-ahead sacrifice fly. It was Smith’s first game back since he suffered a quad strain in Kansas City last Wednesday.
Ryan Long extended his hitting streak to four games with a two-out RBI single in the 3rd inning, and Altmann hit a solo homer – his second in as many nights – to make it 5-0 in the 5th.
Cleburne’s Ramon Hernandez hit a three-run homer off of Keenan Bartlett in the 6th, and Alay Lago tied the game with a two-run homer in the 7th.
After Corcino’s go-ahead sacrifice fly, Gunnar Buhner drove in two more runs with his first hit of the year.
‘Dogs starter Johnny Barbato tossed five shutout innings and allowed just two hits with one walk and six strikeouts, while Carter Hope earned his first win of the year with 1.1 scoreless innings in relief.
The ‘Dogs and Railroaders wrap up the three-game series with a rubber match on Thursday. First pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.
BOX SCORE