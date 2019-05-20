SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Smith Achieves Milestone, Lincoln Wins Series Over Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa –(News Release May 19)– Curt Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and homer to become the 12th player in American Association history with 600 career hits, and the ‘Dogs held on late for a 10-8 win over the Sioux City Explorers at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park on Sunday evening.

Smith and Randolph Oduber went back-to-back with solo homers in the 5th, and an inning later he joined the league’s elite 600-hit club with a double down the left-field line.

Lincoln ran out to a 10-1 lead before the X’s scored six in the 7th and one more in the 8th. Jake Hohensee worked around a pair of hits for his second professional save in the 9th.

The ‘Dogs won for the third straight game and took three of four from the X’s to open the year. Lincoln only won twice in 13 games against Sioux City a year ago.

Smith and Oduber both homered and scored three runs, while Tyler Moore made it hits in four straight with a two-run single in the 3rd. Cody Regis followed him up with a two-run double as part of Lincoln’s five-run inning.

‘Dogs starter John Brownell gave up one run on two hits with four walks and a strikeout over six innings – his first appearance in the American Association since 2012 after spending seven consecutive seasons in the Atlantic League.

Austin Boyle gave up a run on one hit in one inning, while Cam McVey gave up a hit in one-third on an innings. Lefty Tyler Anderson was charged with six runs – four earned – on two hits over two-thirds on an inning in the 7th.

After Sioux City opened the scoring in the 1st, the ‘Dogs scored 10 unanswered runs before the X’s responded in the 7th.

The ‘Dogs now head to Kansas City to continue their season-opening seven-game roadtrip. First pitch from T-Bones Stadium on Monday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.