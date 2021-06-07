SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Swept In Weekend Series At Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Josh Altmann had a season-high four hits, but the Saltdogs allowed five home runs to tie a franchise record in a 10-8 loss to the Sioux City Explorers at Mercy Field on Sunday evening.
Altmann had two doubles and two singles for Lincoln’s first four-hit game of the year, but John Richy became the first ‘Dogs pitcher to allow five homers in a single game, and Lincoln was swept for the first time this year.
Curt Smith hit a two-run double to bring the tying run to the plate in the 9th inning, but Matt Pobereyko retired David Vidal for his sixth save of the year.
Justin Byrd had two hits and scored three runs, while Forrestt Allday had two hits and a run scored. Zak Taylor walked twice with a hit and a run scored, and Vidal extended his hitting streak to a season-high four games with a pair of singles.
Edgar Corcino had his first three-hit game, and Lincoln knocked a season high 17 hits but left 15 on base for the second consecutive game.
The ‘Dogs have lost three straight games for the first time this season, and have Monday off before starting a nine-game homestand against Houston on Tuesday. First pitch time is set for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.
BOX SCORE