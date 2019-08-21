SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Falls In Lone Star Finale To Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Daniel Herrera doubled and scored, but the Saltdogs fell 3-1 to the Texas AirHogs in the series finale at AirHogs Stadium on Tuesday night.
The AirHogs opened the scoring with a two-out rally in the 1st inning. Chen Junpeng doubled into left-center on an 0-2 pitch before Na Chuang singled in the game’s first run.
Stewart Ijames tripled in a second run in the frame and Matt Dean made it 3-0 with an RBI single down the right-field line.
Nick Schulz singled with two outs in the 7th to break up AirHogs starter Zhang Tao’s no-hit bit. The ‘Dogs put two more on in the 8th after Daniel Herrera led off with a pinch-hit double and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Jake Hohensee went six innings and allowed three runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts. It was Hohensee’s third quality outing in his eighth overall start this year.
Martire Garcia tossed a 1-2-3 7th with a strikeout, while Josh Norwood and Shairon Martis combined to post a scoreless 8th inning.
The season series between the clubs is now finished, and the ‘Dogs took the overall set 7-6.
The roadtrip continues with a doubleheader in Kansas City on Wednesday. First-pitch time is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., and radio coverage will pick up in progress at 6:00 p.m. following the conclusion of Hail Varsity on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.
BOX SCORE