SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Ends The Year With Loss To Gary Southshore

By Michael Dixon
GARY, Indiana – Ricky Knapp tossed six innings and allowed just two earned runs, but the ‘Dogs fell 3-0 to the Gary SouthShore Railcats in the season finale at the U.S. Steel Yard on Monday afternoon.
Knapp’s quality start was his fifth of the year, but the ‘Dogs scored just once in the three-game series and were swept to end the season.
The Railcats opened the scoring in the 2nd inning. Danny De La Calle drove in Alex Crosby with a single, and Tommy McCarthy added another with a sacrifice fly.
The ‘Cats scored once more in the 3rd. With a runner on second, Andy De Jesus singled to right and Nick Schulz’s errant throw allowed Marcus Mooney to score.
Forrestt Allday went 2-for-3 with a walk and will end the season with a five-game hitting streak, while Ivan Marin also had a pair of hits.
Tyler Anderson, pitching in front of family and friends as an Indiana native, tossed a scoreless 7th before Austin Boyle worked a scoreless 8th.
The ‘Dogs finish the year 40-59 and 2020 will be a celebration of 20 seasons of Saltdogs baseball. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and keep up with the ‘Dogs all offseason long on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
BOX SCORE