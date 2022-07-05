SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Dodges Rain Drops to Earn Win at Milwaukee
FRANKLIN, Wisconsin –(News Release July 5)– Welington Dotel hit a go-ahead triple, Greg Minier allowed one run in six innings, and the ‘Dogs beat the Milwaukee Milkmen, 4-1, after a pair of short rain delays at Franklin Field on Monday night.
Dotel had two hits – including a triple that scored Josh Altmann to give Lincoln (24-22) a 2-1 lead in the 6th inning – and is now 8-for-16 on the road trip. Minier picked up his fifth quality start of the year, walking two and striking out seven, and he picked up his third win of the year. Matt Cronin pitched a scoreless 7th, and Carter Hope allowed one hit in a scoreless 8th. Steffon Moore faced the minimum in the 9th and earned his fifth save of the year.
The ‘Dogs took the lead on Matt Goodheart’s RBI double in the 2nd, while Milwaukee (21-25) tied the game on Brian Torres’s RBI triple in the 3rd. After Dotel’s go-ahead triple in the 6th, Pat Caufield picked up his first professional RBI with a single to score Dotel. Altmann added to the lead with a two-out RBI double in the 7th.
The game was delayed for approximately 20 minutes following the top of the 8th inning, and delayed for approximately five minutes during the bottom of the 8th inning. The ‘Dogs have now won three of four all-time at Franklin Field, and Lincoln has split the first four games of the road trip.
The series continues Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:05 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.