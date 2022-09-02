SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Completes Sweep of Sioux Falls

By Michael Dixon

SIOUX FALLS, SD–(Sept. 1)–Josh Altmann hit a grand slam, and the ‘Dogs finished off the sweep with a 9-6 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Thursday night.

Altmann’s grand slam gave Lincoln (46-50) a 4-0 lead in the 1st inning. It was his team-best 15th homer and first grand slam as a Saltdog. The ‘Dogs then added two more in the inning, with an RBI single from Matt Goodheart and an RBI triple from Hunter Clanin.

The ‘Dogs scored two more in the 2nd. Jason Rogers made it 7-0 with an RBI triple and Luke Roskam extended his RBI streak to six games with a groundout to make it 8-0.

Lincoln took a 9-0 lead on Welington Dotel’s RBI single in the 4th, but the Canaries (32-64) responded with an RBI double from Ozzie Martinez in the bottom-half.

In the 5th, Gavin LaValley hit a three-run homer – his 20th – to make it 9-4. Wyatt Ulrich later scored on LaValley’s groundout to make it 9-5 in the 7th inning. Matt Cronin walked in a run in the 9th inning, but Steffon Moore closed the door for his 11th save this season.

John Bezdicek picked up his first professional win, allowing four runs over 5 and 2/3 innings.

The ‘Dogs have won five consecutive games for the first time since late May, and are two games back of Sioux City with four games remaining.

The ‘Dogs now head to Sioux City, Iowa for the final series of the 2022 regular season. First pitch Friday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.