SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Allows 14 Runs In Friday Night Loss To Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – David Vidal hit his first homer of the year, but the ‘Dogs allowed 14 unanswered runs in a 14-4 loss to the Sioux City Explorers on Friday night.
Vidal opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the 2nd, and the ‘Dogs added a run in the 3rd on a throwing error before Curt Smith singled in one more.
Kyle Kinman – who entered with a 1.06 ERA over 17 innings – allowed five runs in the 3rd and Jake Hohensee allowed seven runs in 1.2 innings of relief. Greg Minier gave up a two-run homer in his 1.1 innings of work, while Gunnar Buhner – an infielder – made his pro debut on the mound and allowed one run over two innings with two strikeouts.
Patrick Adams reached all four times – two walks and two singles – and Justin Byrd had a single and a run scored. Curt Smith went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Josh Altmann walked to extend his on-base streak to 13 while his 10-game streak came to an end. Zak Taylor’s six-game streak also ended with an 0-for-4 night.
The ‘Dogs allowed nine extra-base hits and allowed three triples for the first time since June 2002.
The second game of the series is set for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, and pregame coverage begins at 5:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.
BOX SCORE