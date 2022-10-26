SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Jodie To Return As Manager In 2023

LINCOLN–(News Release Oct. 26)–Brett Jodie will return for his third season as Saltdogs manager in 2023, the club has announced.

Jodie, 45, led the ‘Dogs to their first playoff berth since 2017 after Lincoln beat Sioux City in each of the final three games to clinch the fourth and final postseason spot this past year.

“I feel highly motivated to bring a championship back to Lincoln,” Jodie said. “It’s an awesome organization and community with the Abel family, Charlie Meyer and Shane Tritz, the staff, the fans, I’m just looking forward to getting back to work and see if we can’t bring a title back to Lincoln.”

Jodie spent seven seasons as the manager of the Somerset Patriots in the Atlantic League from 2013-2019, making the playoffs six times and winning the league title in 2015. Jodie has winning records in eight of his nine seasons as a manager.

“It is great that Brett will be coming back to Lincoln for the 2023 campaign,“ President Charlie Meyer said. Brett was instrumental in making the late season push this past season to get the team into the playoffs. We look forward to working with him to put together another team to win an American Association championship for Lincoln next season.”

Jodie was hired in April 2021 after James Frisbie took a job on the Major League staff with the Detroit Tigers, and he led the ‘Dogs to a 53-win season in his first with Lincoln. Last year, the ‘Dogs won eight of their last nine games to erase a three-game deficit to the Explorers and make the playoffs.

“I think making the playoffs was huge,” Jodie said. “You go through a range of emotions all year, and it’s funny how it comes down to the last game. We started to feel like we might be running out of time, other teams got hot, but the fact is we still controlled out own destiny and it was cool to play the team we were fighting at the end. It’s special to have that unity and goal and we built some momentum for this upcoming year.”

Jodie was originally a 6th-round pick of the New York Yankees in the 1998 MLB Draft out of South Carolina. The right-hander reached MLB in 2001, appearing in eight games with the Yankees and San Diego Padres.