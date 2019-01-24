Ruud, Birkel, Cooper and Bahe Among Inductees Into Southeast Athletic Hall of Fame

RELATED CONTENT

HUSKER FOOTBALL: Spring Game Tickets on Sale to Public on Feb. 6

Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Sutton Has Been Let Go

HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Mathis’ Career Highs Lead Rutgers Past Nebraska

NWU BASKETBALL: Strong 2nd Half Allows NWU Men To Survive Scare from Spartans, NWU Women End Losing Skid

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jays Snap Losing Streak With Win At Georgetown

Monday Prep Basketball Scoreboard