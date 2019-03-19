Red Cross to Team up with Nebraska Athletics to Raise Funds at Wednesday MBB Game

The Nebraska basketball team said they would like to encourage all Nebraskans to help in the relief efforts.

At the Nebraska vs. Butler men’s basketball NIT game on Wednesday, March 20th, the Red Cross and Nebraska Athletics volunteers and student-athletes will collect cash donations inside all entrances of Pinnacle Bank Arena (PBA) when the doors open at 6:30 p.m. until just after tip-off. One hundred percent of the funds collected in PBA at the game will go toward Nebraska / Southwest Iowa flood relief.