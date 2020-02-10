Record Setting Weekend In Area High School Basketball
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–It was a record setting weekend in the Lincoln area high school basketball ranks.
Top 100 recruit Donovan Williams of Lincoln North Star broke his own school record for points in a game twice. He scored 44 in a win over Lincoln Northeast on Friday, then topped it by scoring 50 on Saturday night in a loss at Bellevue West. Williams’ 43 points as a sophomore was North Star’s school record.
On the girls side, Seton Hall commit and Lincoln Northeast senior McKenna Minter set a school record for single points in a girls game with 40 points in a win over North Star Friday.
Crete head coach John Larsen picked up his 600th win, as Crete went to 19-0 with a win over Blair on Saturday. Larsen had 560 wins and nine state championships at Lincoln Southeast.