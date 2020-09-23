Pro Football Hall of Famer, Omaha Native Gale Sayers Has Died
CHICAGO–(AP/KFOR Sept. 23)–Hall of fame running back Gale Sayers died Wednesday. He was 77-years-old.
Family members say Sayers was diagnosed with dementia. His wife said she partly blamed his football career. Sayers, who grew up in Omaha, is remembered as one of the NFL’s best all-purpose running backs in a short pro career and having an enduring friendship with Chicago Bears teammate Brian Piccolo, who later died from cancer. Their friendship was the basis of the 1971 film, “Brian’s Song.”
On the field, Sayers was considered among the best open-field runners in football history.
At Omaha Central, he led the Eagles to an undefeated season and mythical state champion in 1960. State football titles were awarded by the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star, before the playoff format started in 1975. In track and field at Central, Sayers jumped an astounding 24 feet 10 inches in the long jump in 1961, the longest jump in the nation that year by a high school athlete and the Nebraska state record for nearly four decades, according to his biography in the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
After numerous accolades in football and track in high school, Sayers was an All-American halfback at the University of Kansas and earned the nickname “Kansas Comet.”
Cut short by injuries, Sayers played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, where he held numerous franchise and league records. During his career, Sayers had nearly 9,500 combined net yards, almost 5,000 yards rushing and scored 336 points. He also was the NFL’s lifetime kickoff return leader.Sayers was named the Pro Bowl’s Player of the Game in 1967, 1968 and 1970, and was named to the 75th Anniversary All Time NFL Team.
Sayers was also named to the Chicago Sports Hall of Fame in 1980, the Blacks Sports Hall of Fame in 1975 and the NFL All-Time Millennium Team. In 1977, he was the youngest player ever inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. Sayers is also an inductee into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.