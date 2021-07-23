Pre-Season Honors For Two Husker Football Players
Lincoln, NE (July 23, 2021) Nebraska junior tight end Austin Allen was named to the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List on Friday.
The Mackey Award, named after NFL Hall of Famer John Mackey, is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.
Nebraska center Cam Jurgens was named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list on Friday. Jurgens was one of 40 centers nationally named to the list. The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding center.