Play-By-Play Guy Makes Barehanded Grab Live On The Air
Will Wilson – Calm, comfortable, and badass. That’s how I describe this man.
Little things happen in our world that make me happy. For instance, seeing an immaculate inning, seeing someone flop the nuts straight, and seeing a commentator catch a foul ball while calling the game. As a kid, I would always go to Husker baseball games, and I remember watching foul balls get hit toward the press boxes and I always wanted one of them to go through one of the open windows. I never saw it happen. So seeing something like this is always cool to me. This catch is impressive, but no broadcaster will ever beat the legendary Harry Caray’s net catch back in 1979.