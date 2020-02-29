Pius X, East, Southwest, Norris, Christian and Malcolm All Make Girls State Tourney Field
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 29)–Six Lincoln area girls basketball teams will be among the field of 48, when the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament gets underway Thursday, Mar. 5 in Lincoln.
In Class A at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, No. 8 seed Lincoln Southwest will face No. 1 seed Millard South at 2pm, then Lincoln Pius X, a No. 4 seed, will take on No. 5 seed North Platte at 3:45pm, while No. 3 seed Lincoln East will square off against No. 6 Papillion-LaVista at 8:45pm.
Norris is a No. 8 seed in Class B and will take on top-seed Crete at 9am inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Christian is the No. 1 seed in Class C1 and will square off against No. 8 Malcolm at 9am over at the Devaney Center.
We’ll have coverage of at least five of the area teams on the first day of action on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com, along with ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com. Plus more coverage of Lincoln area teams remaining in the tournament.
Below is the full bracket.
NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Bracket