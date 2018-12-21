Pairings Out For Heartland Athletic Conference Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament

The Heartland Athletic Conference Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament is set for Dec. 27-31 and pairings have been released by conference officials.

Lincoln East is the top-seed in the boys bracket, while Lincoln Pius X is the No. 1 seed on the girls side.  Play-in games will start Dec. 27 at individual sites, while the boys tournament will proceed Friday, Dec. 28 at Lincoln High and the girls will play over at Lincoln Southeast’s Prasch Center.

Semifinal and other consolation games will be Saturday, Dec. 29, while all of the placement and championship games are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 31.

Click the links below to see the tournament brackets.

Boys Bracket

Girls Bracket

