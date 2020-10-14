Omaha Chosen to Host NCAA Basketball Tournament in 2024

|Year
|Championship
|Round
|Host Member
|City
|State
|Venue
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Albany
|NY
|Times Union Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Southeastern Conference
|Birmingham
|AL
|Legacy Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|The Ohio State University
|Columbus
|OH
|Nationwide Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Mountain West Conference
|Denver
|CO
|Pepsi Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Drake University
|Des Moines
|IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Greensboro
|NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Central Florida
|Orlando
|FL
|Amway Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|California State University, Sacramento
|Sacramento
|CA
|Golden 1 Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First Four
|University of Dayton
|Dayton
|OH
|University of Dayton Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Big 12 Conference
|Kansas City
|MO
|T-Mobile Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|University of Louisville
|Louisville
|KY
|KFC YUM! Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Big East Conference/St. John’s University
|New York
|NY
|Madison Square Garden
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Barclays Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|The University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|Charlotte
|NC
|Spectrum Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis/Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Memphis
|Memphis
|TN
|FedExForum
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Creighton University
|Omaha
|NE
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Duquesne University
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Utah
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Idaho
|Spokane
|WA
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First Four
|University of Dayton
|Dayton
|OH
|University of Dayton Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Boston College
|Boston
|MA
|TD Garden
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Big 12 Conference
|Dallas
|TX
|American Airlines Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|University of Detroit Mercy/Oakland University
|Detroit
|MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Pepperdine University
|Los Angeles
|CA
|STAPLES Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Mid-American Conference
|Cleveland
|OH
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Mountain West Conference
|Denver
|CO
|Pepsi Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Marquette University
|Milwaukee
|WI
|Fiserv Forum
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Providence College
|Providence
|RI
|Dunkin’ Donuts Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|North Carolina State University
|Raleigh
|NC
|PNC Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Kentucky
|Lexington
|KY
|Rupp Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Washington
|Seattle
|WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Wichita State University
|Wichita
|KS
|Intrust Bank Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First Four
|University of Dayton
|Dayton
|OH
|University of Dayton Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Atlanta
|GA
|State Farm Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis/Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Seton Hall University
|Newark
|NJ
|Prudential Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Pac-12 Conference
|San Francisco
|CA
|Chase Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Buffalo
|NY
|KeyBank Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Furman University
|Greenville
|SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of South Florida
|Tampa
|FL
|Amalie Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Big 12 Conference
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Saint Joseph’s University
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Oregon State University
|Portland
|OR
|Moda Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|San Diego State University
|San Diego
|CA
|Viejas Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Missouri Valley Conference
|St. Louis
|MO
|Enterprise Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|First Four
|University of Dayton
|Dayton
|OH
|University of Dayton Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Northwestern University
|Chicago
|IL
|United Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|University of Houston
|Houston
|TX
|Toyota Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|San Jose State University
|San Jose
|CA
|SAP Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Georgetown University
|Washington
|DC
|Capital One Arena