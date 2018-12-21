Oklahoma St. DT Daniels Heading To Nebraska As Grad Transfer

Defensive tackle Darrion Daniels will finish his college career at Nebraska after earning his degree from Oklahoma State.

Nebraska made the announcement Friday.

Daniels will have one season of eligibility with the Huskers. His brother, Damien, is a sophomore on Nebraska’s defensive line.

An injury limited Darrion Daniels to four games for Oklahoma State in 2018 and allowed him to use his redshirt season. He recorded seven tackles and a sack.

As a junior in 2017, he started 10 games and had 26 tackles and five tackles for loss. As a sophomore, he had 15 tackles in 13 games. He was named Oklahoma State’s most outstanding defensive newcomer as a true freshman in 2015, when he had 16 tackles in 13 games.