Officer Threatened To Arrest LSU Players Over Victory Cigars

Louisiana State University beat Clemson 42-25 Monday night.
The win prompted a locker room celebration.
Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and his LSU teammates circulated a round of cigars in honor of their perfect season.
When LSU coach Ed Orgeron joked with Burrow to “take it easy on that cigar” during the press conference, a nearby officer agreed..
–only he wasn’t joking.
The officer threatened to arrest any LSU player who didn’t extinguish his cigar, Alabama Media Group reports.
A second officer joined and cooled his partner down so no cigar-related arrests occurred.
Smoking is banned in public spaces in both New Orleans and Louisiana in general.