NWU’s Johnson Is ARC Men’s Golfer Of The Week

The American Rivers Conference Monday announced that Nebraska Wesleyan golfer Grant Johnson was the conference’s Men’s Golfer of The Week. He helped the Prairie Wolves win the team title at the NWU Spring Invite April 15 and finished with a 3-under-69 in the final round.
Men’s Golf – Golfer of the Week
Grant Johnson, Nebraska Wesleyan University
So., Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Lutheran
- Johnson earned medalist honors and helped the Prairie Wolves to a team title at their own NWU Spring Invite, April 15.
- The sophomore shot even par, 143 over two rounds and turned in a 3-under 69 in the final round.
- Later in the week he placed tied for 13th at the BlueBoy Invitational as NWU finished 3rd.
- Johnson shot rounds of 79-76 for a 155 at the BlueBoy.
- Johnson was an All-Conference performer a season ago, finishing tied for 10th at the league championships.
- This is Johnson’s first career Golfer of the Week award (4/22/19).