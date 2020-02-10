      Weather Alert

NWU WRESTLING: Haynes Named ARC Wrestler of The Week

Feb 10, 2020 @ 4:05pm

Eron Haynes (Courtesy of NWU Athletics)

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Wesleyan University sophomore wrestler Eron Haynes has been named the American Rivers Conference Wrestler-of-the-Week for the week of Feb. 3-9.  This is the second time during the 2019-20 season that Haynes has earned the award.

Haynes (Omaha, Neb.) was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Don Parker Open that was held on Feb. 8 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.  He won the 133lb division going 4-0 on the day.  In the championship match, Haynes won by major decision over Ashton Clark of NCAA II St. Cloud State to earn the title.

A returning All-American, Haynes is now 32-3 on the year leading the Prairie Wolves in victories.  He is undefeated at 7-0 in duals, including 5-0 in American Rivers duals.  Last week he was listed as a “contender” in the D3wrestle.com National Rankings.

Nebraska Wesleyan (5-7, 2-5) has their final American Rivers Conference dual this Saturday (Feb. 15) at the University of Dubuque in a match that was rescheduled from January.