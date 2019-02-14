NWU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Coe Comes Away With One-Point Win Over Prairie Wolves

LINCOLN, Neb. – Coe College completed an 18-point second half by making a free throw with 0.6 seconds left to earn a 74-73 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan in American Rivers Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday night (Feb. 13) at Snyder Arena.

With the game tied at 73-73, Jackie Feldt attempted shot for Coe with under three seconds left. The basket was no good, but sister Jamie Feldt was fouled attempting to pull down an offensive rebound. She missed the first attempt then nailed her second attempt putting the Kohawks up one point.

NWU had a chance to get a last second victory as they inbounded the ball to Caitlin Navratil who got a 3-pointer off at the buzzer but it went off the side of the rim.

The Prairie Wolves led 65-48 with 2:31 remaining in the 3rd quarter then went on a large scoring drought. During the nearly seven minute scoreless drought Coe was able to outscore NWU 18-0 an tied the game with 4:47 remaining.

Finally with 4:29 left, Morgan Nishida made a pair of free throws to give NWU the lead back. They didn’t make a field goal until Sami Tucker hit a shot with 3:35 left making it 69-67 in favor of the Prairie Wolves.

Coe got back ahead 71-69 with under two minutes to play. As time went under one minute, Caitlin Navratil dribbled behind her back and converted a fast break layup to tie the game at 71-71. As the shot clock expired on the other end, Sydney Schroeder hit a fade away jump shot giving Coe a two point lead.

After a timeout, Klaire Phillips drove the lane and made a layup to tie it at 73-73, but the Kohawks got the game winning free throw at the other end.

Caitlin Navratil led the Prairie Wolves with 18 points on 8-15 shooting. Sydney Skupa came off the bench to go a perfect 6-6 from the floor scoring 12 points. Also reaching double figures was Klaire Phillips with 10 points on senior day.

Jackie Feldt had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Coe.

Nebraska Wesleyan will close out the regular season on Saturday at Luther College.

ALSO READ: NWU Men Rout Coe College On Senior Night.