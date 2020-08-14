NWU Tennis Program To Use LSF Complex For New Home
LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics Aug. 14)–Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced plans to make a new home for the Prairie Wolves tennis program. NWU finalized an agreement with the Lincoln Sports Foundation to play at the LSF Complex located at 7600 N. 70th Street on the north end of Lincoln.
Nebraska Wesleyan will have full access to four of the outdoor courts starting with the 2020-21 season. NWU plans to upgrade the playing surface on the four courts while adding branding to the facility making it the official home of Prairie Wolves tennis. The university will also have access to restrooms, locker rooms and common areas at the complex. Funds for the project were raised entirely by alumni and friends of the university.
“This investment in our tennis program brings with it a renewed spirit that will significantly impact our student-athletes and put them at a competitive advantage with tennis programs in the American Rivers Conference and other NCAA III competition,” said NWU Athletic Director Ira Zeff
Moving forward, the Prairie Wolves men’s and women’s tennis teams now have a permanent home to host all outdoor competitions and practices at the new facility. NWU also plans on conducting camps and clinics throughout the year, something they were unable to conduct prior to this agreement. During indoor season, the Prairie Wolves plan to continue to utilize courts within Knight Fieldhouse on the NWU campus.
In partnership with the Lincoln Sports Foundation, Nebraska Wesleyan signed a 10-year agreement to have access to four courts as well as the indoor facility for locker space and an enclosed viewing area for spectators.
“We are very excited about the new Nebraska Wesleyan Tennis Courts at the Lincoln Sports Complex. Having our own state of the art courts is a very big development in our efforts to build this program into something Prairie Wolf Nation can be proud of,” NWU tennis coach Lee Steinbrook said.
“With a home place to have practice, play matches and host tournaments and camps, we are now well positioned for growing this program and giving our student-athletes the best possible collegiate tennis experience. I would like to thank all of our donors, President Good, Athletic Director Zeff and our entire administration at NWU for their support of our program and this project. It truly is an exciting time for NWU tennis!”
Nebraska Wesleyan has a long history of success within their tennis program. The NWU women have claimed 16 conference championships and made six national tournament appearances while the men have 15 conference titles and three trips to the national tournament.