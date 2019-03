The top-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan basketball team’s season came to an end Saturday night at Snyder Arena, 70-58, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Prairiewolves shot just 34 percent and failed to make a 3-pointer in the second half against St. Thomas. NWU’s 58 points are the fewest in a game under Dale Wellman.

NWU’s season ends with a 27-2 record. The Prairiewolves were attempting to win back-to-back NCAA Division-III Championships.