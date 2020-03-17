NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Schimonitz Named NABC West Region Player Of The Year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nebraska Wesleyan senior men’s basketball player Nate Schimonitz was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District Player-of-the-Year for the West Region.
The NABC announced the 2020 Coaches’ Division III All-District teams and coaches on Tuesday (March 17). Teams are selected by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division III.
Schimonitz (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep HS) put together a fantastic senior season earning American Rivers Conference MVP honors. He has been chosen as one of ten finalists for the prestigious Jostens Trophy and was one of 50 Finalists for the Bevo Francis Award. Five times he was selected the conference player-of-the-week and twice he was on the national team-of-the-week.
He averaged 25.4 points per game to rank 10th in the nation in scoring. His 5.6 assists per game ranked 24th in the nation, while shooting 56.9 percent from the field from his point guard position. His 686 points were the fourth best single season total in school history, despite missing two full games with injury.
The third leading scorer in program history, Schimonitz went over the 2,000 career point mark hitting two free throws in the final minutes of the 2020 NCAA III Tournament. He ends his career with 2,001 career points to go along with 488 assists and 150 steals.
This marks the fifth straight season that Nebraska Wesleyan has had a player named 1st-Team NABC All-District.