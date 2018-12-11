NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Prairie Wolves Remain No. 1 In Latest NCAA III Top 25

LINCOLN, Neb. –(NWU Athletics)– For the third straight week, the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team is the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the D3hoops.com NCAA III Top 25 poll that was released on Dec. 10.  NWU received all 25 first place votes to earn the top spot.

Williams, with a 9-0 record, is No. 2 in the poll once again this week.  Augustana (Ill) is ranked 3rd, followed by Hamilton and Whitman rounding out the top five.

Nebraska Wesleyan is off to a 9-0 start to the season and the Prairie Wolves now have won 22 straight games dating back to last season’s NCAA III National Championship run.

This week NWU heads to Oregon for a pair of games against George Fox and Linfield on Dec. 16-17.  Those are the final games of 2018 for Nebraska Wesleyan as they do not have games scheduled from Dec. 17-Jan. 2 when they return to American Rivers Conference play.

NWU is not at home until Jan. 5 when they host Loras College, a team that is ranked No. 20 in this week’s NCAA III Top 25 poll.

D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, Week 3

 

Rank

1

 School

Nebraska Wesleyan (25)

 Record

9-0

 Pts

625

 Previous

1
2 Williams 9-0 575 2
3 Augustana 7-1 558 3
4 Hamilton 9-0 531 4
5 Whitman 6-1 529 5
6 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 7-1 498 7
7 Wisconsin-Stevens Point 5-1 485 6
8 MIT 9-1 423 9
9 Whitworth 6-1 408 11
10 Marietta 8-0 395 13
11 Wisconsin-Whitewater 7-0 372 12
12 Wittenberg 7-1 353 14
13 Rochester 9-0 305 17
14 Plattsburgh State 8-1 297 10
15 Illinois Wesleyan 7-2 226 8
16 Wooster 7-1 195 15
17 Randolph-Macon 10-1 175 16
18 Nichols 8-0 139 25
19 St. John’s 6-1 128 24
20 Loras 6-1 125 21
21 Christopher Newport 7-1 123 NR
22 Wabash 7-0 110 NR
23 Salisbury 9-0 99 NR
24 Swarthmore 6-2 89 23
25 Middlebury 6-2 82 18

 

