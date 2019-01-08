NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Prairie Wolves Remain Atop The National Rankings

In the first NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball poll of 2019, the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team remains the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the country when the poll was released late Monday night (Jan. 7). NWU received all 25 first place votes in the D3hoops.com NCAA III Top 25 poll.

A few changes occurred in the top five of the Top 25 with Augustana (Ill.) moving up one spot to No. 2 in the poll, moving past undefeated Williams who drops to third. Whitman remains at the No. 4 spot and last year’s NCAA III Runner-up Wisconsin-Oshkosh climbs into the top five at No. 5.

Nebraska Wesleyan is 13-0 on the season having won a school record 26 straight games dating back to last year. The Prairie Wolves are 4-0 in American Rivers Conference play after knocking off then No. 20 Loras on Saturday despite playing without starters Nate Schimonitz and Jack Hiller who were out with injury.

The Prairie Wolves have now been the unanimous No. 1 team in NCAA III basketball for five straight weeks. NWU is one of only four teams that remain undefeated in DIII basketball.

NWU begins another important week of conference play on Wednesday night with a trip to Indianola, Iowa to face Simpson College. Simpson was the last team to defeat the Prairie Wolves back on Jan. 27, 2018 in Indianola. The Prairie Wolves will host Wartburg College on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 12) at 4 pm in Snyder Arena.

https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basketball-men/d3/d3hoopscom