NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Prairie Wolves Go 1-1 In Chicago

CHICAGO-(KFOR Nov. 24)–Nebraska Wesleyan defeated the University of Chicago 81-79 Sunday to take consolation honors in the men’s portion of the Midway Basketball Classic in Chicago. The Prairie Wolves lost 82-63 Saturday to St. Thomas (MN) in the tournament’s opening round.
In the win over the U. of Chicago, the Prairie Wolves got free throws in the game’s final seconds to go ahead by five points, and a half-court basket by the Maroons at the buzzer produced the final score of 81-79. Nate Schimonitz led Nebraska Wesleyan with 26 points and nine rebounds and teammate Jack Hiller registered a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
The Prairie Wolves will now take a 5-1 record into the annual Snyder Classic Friday and Saturday in Lincoln. NWU will meet the University of Ozarks (Ark.) Friday at 7pm and Willmette (Ore.) Saturday at 5pm at Snyder Arena.
All NWU men’s basketball games can be heard on KFOR and kfornow.com.