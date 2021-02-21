NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Prairie Wolves Get Their First Win Of The Season At Luther College
DECORAH, Iowa. (February 20, 2021) – The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team (1-2, 1-2 A-R-C) defeated Luther College (0-4, 0-4 A-R-C), 68-51, for its first road victory of the season. NWU held the Norse to shoot just 22 percent from the field, the lowest by an opponent since the 2008-2009 season.
The Prairie Wolves dominated the entire game and lead for all but 35 seconds. They wasted little time breaking out of the gate after back-to-back three-pointers from Josh Rogers and Connor Riekenberg in the first 41 seconds of the game. NWU later extend the lead to 12 points with three consecutive possessions resulting in made three-pointers. Nebraska Wesleyan finished the half with nine three-pointers and a 45 percent three-point shooting percentage.
Another quick start in the second half, fueled by an 8-0 run, allowed the Prairie Wolves to extended their lead to 18 points before the Norse could get on the board. After the teams traded baskets over the next seven minutes, a jumper by Riekenberg ignited a 12-0 run to push the lead to 28 points with 5:50 remaining in the game. Luther would chip away over the final five minutes of the game but never could pull within 17 points.
The 51 points allowed by NWU is the lowest amount given up since February 29, 2020, when it only gave up 50 points to Coe in the A-R-C Conference Championship game.
Notable Stats and Performances
-The last time Nebraska Wesleyan held a team below 22 percent shooting from the field was November 28, 2009, when Dallas shot 20.9 percent.
-NWU won the rebounding margin by 14, 50-36.
–Connor Riekenberg scored a game-high 21 points, it is the second straight game he has scored at least 20 points.
–Elijah Thatch grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds, his first double-digit rebounding effort in his college career.
-Luther connected on 16 free-throws, the only time this season an opponent has made more free-throws than the Prairie Wolves
What’s Next
Nebraska Wesleyan plays its fourth consecutive road game of the season on Monday, February 22 when it travels to Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.