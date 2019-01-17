NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Garver’s Triple-Double Helps Him Go Over 1,000 Point Mark, As NWU Win 29th In A Row

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Ryan Garver went over the 1,000 career-point mark and finished with a triple-double to lead No. 1 Nebraska Wesleyan to an 80-72 road victory at Coe College on Wednesday night (Jan. 16) in American Rivers men’s basketball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Garver, who joined the 1,000 point club with his first basket of the night, finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to post the first NWU triple double since 2016 and just the second since 1998.

With the victory, the Prairie Wolves improve to 16-0 on the season and 7-0 in conference play while extending their NCAA leading winning streak to 29 games.

In their lowest scoring game of conference play, the Prairie Wolves struggled from 3-point line but still shot 59.3 percent overall. Nebraska Wesleyan made 72.0 percent of their shot attempts in the second half, missing only two shots inside the 3-point line. NWU missed just six total shots inside the 3-point arc for the entire game as they were 32-54 overall and 5-21 from 3-point range.

Coe made a 3-pointer to open the game, but NWU then scored eight straight points and the Kohawks never trailed again.

The Kohawks, whos shot only 27.6 percent in the first half, slowed down the pace of the game and trailed by only nine points at halftime (34-25). In the second half, the Kohawks were able to remain close with their hot 3-point shooting. Coe was 9-17 from long range in the second half and shot 61.3 overall, but they couldn’t keep up with the Prairie Wolves extremely efficient offense.

NWU led by as many as 14 points in the second half but the Kohawks wouldn’t go away. They chipped away and got within six points with 1:28 remaining after a 3-pointer. NWU held the ball to end of the shot clock and missed, but Nate Schimonitz pulled down the offensive rebound to secure possession. Finally Coe was forced to foul and Nate Bahe hit a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left and that all but sealed the game.

On the other end Coe missed their 3-point attempt as Garver grabbed the rebound before being fouled to the ground hard. That rebound secured the rare triple double for the All-American Garver.

Garver was 8-11 from the field and did not miss a 2-point attempt. He went 4-6 at the free throw line then handed out 10 assists with 10 rebounds and four steals playing over 39 minutes.

Nate Schimonitz was the leading scorer on the night pouring in 21 points on 9-13 shooting. Cooper Cook scored 17 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Nate Bahe also reached double figures with 11 points.

Nolan Timp posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Coe College.

NWU returns home on Saturday to face Luther College in Snyder Arena.