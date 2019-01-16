NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Cook Named ARC Player Of The Week

Nebraska Wesleyan senior men’s basketball player Cooper Cook was named the American Rivers Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 7-13. In addition, Cook was also selected the conference men’s athlete of the week. It marks the second straight week a NWU men’s basketball player has been named the conference men’s athlete of the week.

Cook (Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley North HS) had a big week for the No. 1 ranked NWU men’s basketball team. He averaged 26.5 points per game, making 12-20 from 3-point range, while averaging 6.5 rebounds per game. He also averaged 3.0 assists with three blocked shots and three steals.

He scored a season-high 28 points on Saturday in the win over Wartburg College, making 6-10 on 3-pointer attempts and 10-18 from the field with a game-high eight rebounds. Earlier in the week, Cook also went 6-10 from 3-point range scoring 25 points on the road at Simpson College.

He has now scored over 20 points in four straight games with 17 made 3-pointers during that stretch. Cook is second in the American Rivers Conference making 47 3-pointers on the year and his 3-point percentage of 48.0 also is second in the league. He is 10th in the conference in scoring at 16.1 points per game, while leading the conference with 27 blocked shots.

Cook went over 1,600 career points on Saturday and now ranks 7th all-time in NWU school history with 1,603 points. His 270 made 3-pointers rank him 4th all-time.

Three different Prairie Wolves men’s basketball players have earned conference player of the week honors this season. This marks the 5th time in his career that Cook has earned Player-of-the-Week recognition.

Nebraska Wesleyan, the No. 1 ranked team in NCAA III, is now one of two remaining undefeated teams in the DIII basketball. The Prairie Wolves have won a NCAA leading 28-straight games and currently sit 15-0 overall. NWU is at Coe College on Wednesday night (Jan. 16) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Prairie Wolves next home game in Saturday (Jan. 19) at 4 pm versus Luther College.