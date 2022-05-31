NWU BASEBALL: Lincoln Native Kolbush Signs Pro Contract With Great Falls of Pioneer League
LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics May 31)–Derek Kolbush of the Nebraska Wesleyan baseball team recently signed a professional baseball contract with the Great Falls Voyagers of the Pioneer League.
Kolbush (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Pius X HS) was a catalyst for the Prairie Wolves’ best season in over a decade. Kolbush led the American Rivers Conference and set a program record with 13 home runs this season. Additionally, Kolbush tallied 56 hits, which is the second-most for a season in program history. For the season, Kolbush had a .378 batting average, which ranked ninth in the A-R-C, with 38 RBIs, 13 doubles, a triple, and a .743 slugging percentage.
As a Prairie Wolf, Kolbush was a three-time All-Conference selection and two-time All-Region selection by D3baseball.com. In addition to this accomplishments, Kolbush is NWU’s career leader in games played, at-bats, hits, and doubles. Kolbush also ranks second all-time in career home runs.
Kolbush is the first player to sign a professional contract under head coach John Rypel. Additionally, Kolbush is the first Prairie Wolf to sign a pro contract since Nebraska Wesleyan joined the American Rivers Conference in 2016.