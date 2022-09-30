NU Regents Approve of Pilot Program For Alcohol Sales At Husker Basketball Games

KEARNEY–(KFOR Sept. 30)–The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday unanimously approved allowing alcohol sales at Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball games, as part of a two-year pilot program.

The regents voted on an amendment at their meeting in Kearney to the University’s operations agreement with Pinnacle Bank Arena, to allow for alcohol sales at Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball games beginning this season. For now, there is no plan to allow alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium or Haymarket Park.

In February, the Regents updated the University’s policy on alcohol sales at athletic events, allowing for the sale of alcohol at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament this past March.

The City of Lincoln will also be involved, as it owns Pinnacle Bank Arena. With this now approved proposal, 90 percent of revenue from alcohol sales will go to the city, and 10 percent to the University, which would be roughly $100,000.