NU President Heard Over Hot Mic About Planned Husker Football and Big Ten Announcement
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 15)–Nebraska football fans may have caught what may be the biggest news of the day, even though it appeared to have been inadvertently mentioned by the school’s president ahead of an unrelated news conference on Tuesday morning.
Moments before a news conference at NET was set to take place about the next growth phase of the National Strategic Research Institute, NU President Ted Carter was heard through an active microphone chatting with the institute’s director General Bob Hinson about an announcement regarding Husker football and the Big Ten.
“We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight,” Carter said over the mic in a news feed carried by the Facebook page of Omaha TV station KETV, just ahead of starting the news conference.
KFOR News has reached out to President Carter’s spokesperson about further comments and so far, no reply at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.