NU Officials React To News Of Big Ten Football Returning This Fall
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–The news Wednesday morning of the Big Ten returning to have football this fall was pleasing to the ears of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos.
“We are looking forward to being able to our support student-athletes, as they return to play and return to what they love to do,” Green said during his opening statement of a news conference late Wednesday morning. Moos was also thrilled to hear the news.
“Our players want to play, our coaches want to coach and our fans want to watch. We’re gonna be able to do all these things and that’s why it’s a celebration,” Moos said.
Moos later added, “Nebraska needs football. And believe me, in the world I live in, football needs Nebraska.”
The schedules for all 14 teams will be released later this week, which likely would include four home games and four road games. Nebraska is expected to play all of the teams in their division. Moos is hopeful to have a game on Black Friday, specifically with Iowa. “I think we can probably work through that,” he said.
Due to the inventory the Big Ten wants to provide to their TV partners, it’s likely there could be Friday games. When it comes to COVID-19 data, NU will not be releasing any, which has been consistent throughout the whole process. Rapid testing for Big Ten teams will start Sept. 30.
Big Ten officials say no fans or public ticket sales will be allowed, but are considering something to perhaps have parents and family of student-athletes to be there in person. Both Moos and Green think the decision to have fans in the stands should be a local one. Moos says they will come up with something for Husker fans to be involved in the games.