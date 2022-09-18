NU Defensive Coordinator Chinander Has Been Fired

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 18)–Another Nebraska football coaching staff member has been let go.

On Sunday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced that Erik Chinander has been been relieved from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach and special teams coordinator Bill Busch will take over as defensive coordinator for the rest of the seaason.

“We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska Football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction and decided Bill Busch will take over as defensive coordinator.”

Joseph will be available to the media Tuesday at 11:30am.