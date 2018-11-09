NSAA State Volleyball Scores From Thursday

Class A State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Gretna def. Millard West, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-10
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-11, 25-17
Millard North def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18
Omaha Marian def. Papillion-LaVista, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19
Class B State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Elkhorn South def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-14, 25-15, 25-7
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Norris, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-15
Waverly def. Alliance, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, 21-25, 15-9
Class C-1 State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Neumann def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 14-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 25-11, 25-17
St. Paul def. Syracuse, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, 21-25, 15-9
Wahoo def. Wayne, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16
Class C-2 State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Hill def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Thayer Central, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 22-25, 15-9
Stanton def. Battle Creek, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
Superior def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-21, 19-25, 25-10
Class D-1 State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Archbishop Bergan def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Diller-Odell, 19-25, 28-26, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11
Johnson-Brock def. Cambridge, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
Pleasanton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
Class D-2 State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23
Ewing def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-19, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16
Mullen def. CWC, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
Wynot def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22
