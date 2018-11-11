NSAA State Volleyball Scores From Saturday

Class A State Tournament=
State Championship=
Millard North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Class B State Tournament=
State Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 25-21, 25-14

Class C-1 State Tournament=
State Championship=
Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran, 18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10
Third Place=
St. Paul def. Bishop Neumann, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14, 19-25, 15-12

Class C-2 State Tournament=
State Championship=
Blue Hill def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 25-21, 14-25, 26-24
Third Place=
Stanton def. Superior, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

Class D-1 State Tournament=
State Championship=
Archbishop Bergan def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14
Third Place=
Johnson-Brock def. Pleasanton, 32-30, 15-25, 25-9, 25-23

Class D-2 State Tournament=
State Championship=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Ewing, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 18-25, 18-16
Third Place=
Mullen def. Wynot, 27-25, 17-25, 25-17, 23-25, 19-17

