NSAA Releases Pairings For Girls State Basketball Tournament
LINCOLN–(KFOR/KLMS Feb. 27)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings to the Girls State High School Basketball Tournament, which starts Tuesday, Mar. 2 and runs through Saturday, Mar. 6 in Lincoln.
In Class A, Lincoln Pius X is the No. 1 seed and will take on No. 8 seed Millard North in the 1:30pm Tuesday game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In the other Class A quarterfinal at 4pm, it will be No. 4 seed Lincoln Southwest facing No. 5 Omaha Central, then at 6:15pm, No. 2 seed Millard South will square off against No. 7 seed Lincoln East. The final game in Class A on Tuesday will be the 8:30pm game between No. 3 Fremont and No. 6 North Platte.
In the Class B bracket, top-seed Norris takes on No. 8 Bennington at 9am Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In Class C1, Lincoln Lutheran is a No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Sidney Wednesday at 6:15pm at PBA.
Here are the scheduled broadcast arrangements for each of the Lincoln area teams participating in the state tournament.
Tuesday, Mar. 2
9am-Class B-Norris vs Bennington-ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com
1:30pm-Class A-Lincoln Pius X vs. Millard North-ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com
4pm-Class A-Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Central-ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com
6:15pm-Class A-Lincoln East vs. Millard South-KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com
Wednesday, Mar. 3
6:15pm-Class C1-Lincoln Lutheran vs. Sidney-KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com
Friday, Mar. 5
11:15pm-Class C1 Semifinal-(if Lincoln Lutheran advances)-ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com
1:30pm-Class B Semifinal-(if Norris advances)-ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com
6:15pm-Class A Semifinal-(if Pius X/LSW or both advance)-KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com
8:30pm-Class A Semifinal-(if Lincoln East advances)-KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com
Saturday, Mar. 6
10:45am-Class C1 State Championship-(if Lincoln Lutheran makes it)-ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com
2pm-Class B State Championship-(if Norris makes it)-KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com
7pm-Class A State Championship-(if Pius X/Southwest/East make it)-KFOR FM103.3/1240AM
Full bracket is below by clicking that link.
2021 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Bracket