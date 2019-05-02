NSAA Releases District Baseball Pairings

The Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday officially released the pairings for the Class A and Class B district baseball tournaments.

None of the Lincoln teams in Class A will host a district. Three of them will play in one district, the A-6 at Schilke Fields in Fremont–which will be hosted by Archbishop Bergan.

In that bracket, the top-seed Bergan will take on No. 4 seed Lincoln North Star Saturday morning at 11am, followed by Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast at 1:30pm, with the district championship scheduled for 4pm.

In the A-1 bracket, Lincoln Northeast opens up against Omaha North Friday at 6pm, with the winner to play top-seed Millard West Saturday at 11am. The other semifinal Saturday at 1:30pm features Millard North against Kearney. The district championship would be at 4pm.

Lincoln High opens up the A-2 tournament at Elkhorn South Friday at 6pm against Omaha Northwest.

Lincoln East takes on Omaha Central in the second semifinal of the A-3 tournament at Millard South on Saturday at 1:30pm.

Top-seed Waverly in Class B will host the B-1 tournament, while Norris will host the B-3 tourney at Hickman City Park.

