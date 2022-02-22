NSAA Releases Class A Boys Basketball District Pairings
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Monday released pairings for the upcoming district tournaments in Class A boys basketball.
None of the Lincoln teams received any the top seven seeds overall, but some like Northeast, Pius X, Southwest and East, each received second seeds in their respective districts. Some play-in games will get underway on Friday night, but the rest of the boys Class A districts will start action on Monday night, with district championships to be crowned on Wednesday, Mar. 2.
Click the link below to see the district pairings.
Class A Boys Basketball District Pairings/Brackets