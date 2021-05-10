NSAA Releases Boys and Girls State Soccer Pairings
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 9)–Pairings were released over the weekend for the NSAA boys and girls state soccer tournament this week.
Tuesday games in Class A on the boys side feature Lincoln Southeast playing Gretna at 1, followed by top-seed and undefeated Lincoln Southwest at 4pm. Class A girls tournament starts Wednesday with Lincoln East playing Papillion-LaVIsta South at 1, followed by top-seed and undefeated Southwest against Millard North at 4.
Class B girls start play Friday, with Norris playing Lexington at 10am and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central facing Columbus Scotus at 7pm.
Entire soccer tournament is at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
Click the link below for the full tournament bracket.
NSAA Boys and Girls State Soccer Tournament